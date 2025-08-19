Manitoba to begin offering single-dose RSV immunization

This image provided by Pfizer shows the RSV vaccine. (Pfizer via AP)

Manitoba is set to begin offering a single-dose immunization for RSV this fall.

According to a provincial spokesperson, as of Oct. 1, Manitoba’s RSV Immunoprophylaxis Program for high-risk infants will start providing nirsevimab – a long-acting monoclonal antibody that lasts a full season. Currently, the program offers a multi-dose anti-body treatment.

This change comes more than a year after Canada’s national advisory committee recommended the switch.

RSV season generally runs from late fall to early spring, with most cases reported between December and March.