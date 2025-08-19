Missing guinea pigs returned to Kitchener pet owner

Scotchie and Rocky are no longer lost! The saga of these two guinea pigs who went missing from the front yard of their Kitchener home.

It’s a happy ending for two beloved guinea pigs who went missing from the front yard of a Kitchener home on Sunday.

Barbara Robinson said she went to check on Scotchie and Rocky, who were supposed to be in their outdoor enclosure, only to discover the piece of wood placed on top to keep them safe had been moved and the guinea pigs were nowhere to be found.

“Disappeared,” Robinson told CTV News on Monday. “They got taken by somebody. Not just the guinea pigs, but the cat carrier that they were in, all that. Somebody just took it.”

Scotchie and Rocky often spent their days outdoors in the enclosure. Robinson said they enjoyed it, as did her neighbours.

“Hundreds of people stop and see these guinea pigs,” she explained. “You would not believe the number of people that tell me, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you for doing this.’”

Rocky and Scotchie, Kitchener missing Guinea pigs Rocky and Scotchie, two missing Guinea pigs, were photographed in their enclosure in this undated image. (Courtesy: Barbara Robinson)

Snacks were also left out so visitors could feed Scotchie and Rocky.

“Kids would knock on the door if there weren’t snacks out,” she recalled. “The kids just lose their minds over the guinea pigs. It’s just been a great thing in the neighbourhood.”

Some of those children even made Robinson cards to lift her spirits while she waited for answers.

Cards and letters of support missing Guinea pigs Kitchener Four letters of support were taped to a door in Kitchener, Ont. after Scotchie and Rocky, two Guinea pigs, were taken from a Kitchener, Ont. home.

Then, late Monday night, she got a tip on social media that her “babies” may be at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.

“The guinea pigs were surrendered to the Humane Society yesterday,” Robinson explained. “The CEO of the Humane Society saw the spot on TV last night and realized they probably had them.”

She picked them up first thing Tuesday morning.

Guinea pigs Barbara Robinson Kitchener missing A new sign posted outside Barbara Robinson's Kitchener home on Aug. 19, 2025. (Courtesy: Barbara Robinson)

The disappearance of Scotchie and Rocky won’t, however, stop her from letting them play outside.

“Not a chance,” Robinson said. “I have a neighbour who has said to me, ‘Aren’t you worried about them getting taken from the front lawn?’ I said, ‘No, I trust people.’ We have to love each other. We have to trust each other. Somebody made a mistake, but they corrected it. We have to have faith in each other.”

She is grateful for everyone who helped to bring Scotchie and Rocky home.

- With reporting by Colton Wiens