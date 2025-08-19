Northern Ont. communities mourn loss of four young victims of ATV crash

Four young people died in an early Saturday ATV-transport truck crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario. Police investigate as communities mourn.

Flags are flying at half mast in Moonbeam and Kapuskasing on Monday, as the area mourns the death of four young people killed early Saturday morning in a collision involving an ATV and a commercial motor vehicle.

The tragedy took place on Highway 11 near Moonbeam, with Ontario Provincial Police responding around 3:20 a.m. Two of the victims were age 18, one was 16, all from Moonbeam, and the fourth was a 20-year-old from Kapuskasing.

Memorial2 A roadside memorial was set up Monday to remember the four young people killed on the weekend on Highway 11 between Kapuskasing and Moonbean. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

OPP Const. Michelle Simard police arrived at the sad scene on Highway 11 in the early morning of Aug. 16.

“We attended the collision and immediately saw that there were four individuals deceased at the scene,” Simard said.

Moonbeam half-mast The Township of Moonbeam is flying flags at half-mast in honour of four young people who were killed in an ATV collision early Saturday morning. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

The exact sequence of events leading to the deaths is still under investigation, she said.

“That part of the investigation is still ongoing,” Simard said.

“Our traffic incident management enforcement team are conducting a very thorough investigation.”

The mayor of Moonbeam said the entire community was in mourning.

“On behalf of the Moonbeam municipal council and staff, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of Audric, Audrie, Carley, and Loïc, whose lives were tragically taken far too soon,” Moonbeam Mayor Luc Léonard said on the community’s website.

“Our entire community is deeply saddened by this immense loss. In a community as close-knit as ours, such a tragedy affects us all. The grief is profound, and words are insufficient to express our pain. Please know that the municipality stands with you during this time of mourning. We are here to support families, friends, and all those struggling through this difficult time.”

Flags on municipal buildings in Moonbeam will be flown at half-mast “and will remain so throughout the period of mourning,” the post said.

“We encourage residents to support one another and seek assistance as needed,” the post said.

“The Nativité-de-Marie Parish and other community organizations remain available to offer comfort, support and a gathering place for those who feel the need.”

Highway 11 A roadside memorial was set up Monday to remember the four young people killed on the weekend on Highway 11 between Kapuskasing and Moonbean. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

The Town of Kapuskasing expressed similar sentiments on its Facebook page.

Help is available

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic loss of four young residents in our area,” the post said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. As a sign of respect and solidarity, our flags will be flown at half-mast.”

Simard said the commercial motor vehicle driver was not injured in the collision. She said it’s still too early to say whether any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.

“We won’t know that until everything is complete,” Simard said.

Police are hoping anyone with dash cam or security footage will come forward, as well as anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

“It was a very sad day … for all the families involved (and) all the emergency responders,” she added.

The Moonbeam post encouraged anyone who needs help coping with the tragedy to reach out to 24-hour helplines in French and English.

Counselling services are available in Hearst, Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls at 705-337-1122 and Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.

“Together, as a community, we will navigate this difficult time with compassion, solidarity and kindness,” the post said.

“May each family find strength and comfort in knowing they are not alone — that their municipality and the entire Moonbeam community share their grief and will be there for them in the difficult days ahead.”

ATV crash victims The community of Moonbeam posted this photo paying tribute to the four young victims of Saturday's ATV crash. Flags are flying at half-mast in Moonbeam and Kapuskasing. (Supplied)

With files from CTVNorthernOntario.ca journalist Lydia Chubak