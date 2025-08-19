Ottawa residents asked to help locate debris from small plane crash

The wreckage of a small plane that crashed on Thursday, July 31, 2025, near the Ottawa International Airport, is removed from the crash site on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Canada’s transportation safety agency is seeking assistance in locating debris from a small plane crash in Ottawa last month.

On July 31, a Grunmman AA-5A aircraft with three people onboard crash landed in a wooded area along Riverside Drive near the Ottawa airport.

The pilot of the small plane died in the crash. Two others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a post to social media Monday, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said it was looking for possible debris that fell along the plane’s flight path.

TSB Ottawa A map of the flight path after a small plane crash in Ottawa on July 31, 2025. (TSB/Provided)

TSB Ottawa Photo of possible debris that fell from a small plane that crashed in Ottawa on July 31, 2025. (TSB/Provided)

TSB Ottawa Photo of possible debris from a small plane crash in Ottawa. (TSB/Provided)

“If you live along the flight path, check your land, pool and gutters for any foreign objects,” TSB said.

The path includes neighbourhoods in Ottawa’s west end, including Westboro, Carlington, Central Park, Parkwood Hills and Fisher Glen.

TSB provided a map of the plane’s flight path and photos showing what the objects from the plane could look like. Some could be as small as a toonie.

The agency continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TSB at: communications@bst-tsb.gc.ca.