Ottawa signs agreement with Toronto-based artificial intelligence company

Aidan Gomez, co-founder of Cohere, attends the Collision Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

The Canadian government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup.

The MOU between Ottawa and Cohere Inc. aims to promote Canadian AI technologies and explore how AI can be used to enhance government operations.

Newly elected MP and former journalist Evan Solomon is Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“There’s no better place to leverage the innovative technology of artificial intelligence than here in our own backyard, and no better use than in the service of Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” Solomon said in a news release.

“By working with Canadian AI innovators like Cohere, we’re laying the groundwork for a more efficient, effective and productive public service while helping ensure that Canada remains competitive in this new digital era.”

Founded in 2019, Cohere, which has a US$6.8-billion valuation, builds AI models and has partnered with Canadian and international companies such as Dell, Oracle, RBC and Bell.

“AI will supercharge economic productivity, fortify national security and future-proof Canada’s competitiveness,” Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez said in the news release. “That’s why building this technology and developing the next generation of AI talent right here in Canada is essential.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has emphasized the economic potential of AI and has committed to investing in AI training, adoption and commercialization.

“This MOU with Cohere is an opportunity to explore how sovereign AI can strengthen public services, protect our digital sovereignty and create opportunities for Canadians,” Joël Lightbound, minister of government transformation, public works and procurement, said in the news release.

“By engaging with home-grown innovators, we can better understand and harness the potential of these technologies, ensure they are developed and deployed responsibly, and help position the Government of Canada as a strong market for Canadian AI solutions.”

With files from The Canadian Press

CTV News, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg are owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.