Port Dover father bikes home after 48-day journey to honour son and support hospice care

Jill Johnson (L) and Dan Johnson (R) with Dan's bike at a stop on the 'Live Like Luke Canada Crossing' in Exeter, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2025. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)

After 48 days, nearly 5,000 kilometres, and over $300,000 raised, the Johnson family is home, after Dan Johnson biked from Vancouver, B.C., to Port Dover, Ont.

The ride was in honour of Dan’s son Luke who passed away from cancer in July 2024, and was being done to raise money for a hospice in Norfolk-Haldimand.

“It’s been a long summer... when we hit the Ontario border, there was excitement about like, Thunder Bay is four days away and in our minds, that was sort of a finishing point because Luke’s desire was to finish what Terry [Fox] started in running across Canada,” said Johnson.

Luke died of cancer when he was eight years old, and about two weeks before he died, asked his dad Dan, what happened to Terry and why did he stop running?

It was then, that Dan said Luke started to connect the dots and realized he was going to die from his disease, and the wheels started turning for Dan, that he was going to keep Luke’s legacy alive while honouring Luke’s admiration for Terry Fox.

The family needed hospice care for Luke at the end of his journey, and there isn’t one in the Port Dover area, so the family was placed at the Stedman Community hospice in Brantford, a “top-notch facility,” Dan told CTV news in June.

LIVE LIKE LUKE - DAN JOHNSON - AUG 2025 Family and Friends of Dan Johnson at a stop on the 'Live Like Luke Canada Crossing' in Exeter, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2025. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)

The experience in Brantford fueled the Johnson family’s desire to help bring hospice end-of-life care to Norfolk-Haldimand, which currently only offers bereavement support out of a small office space.

With this in mind, the ‘Live Like Luke’ campaign was born, with Dan biking from B.C. to Ontario, his wife and two kids following along in an RV, raising money for the local hospice.

“Breathless, speechless, his support has just been absolutely amazing,” said hospice Executive Director, Andrea Brinkley. “I believe his son [Luke] led him here to us and then brought us together for the right reasons — to bring awareness of the need for a hospice center and residence, and to increase the amount of services that are happening for people for end of life and integrate our family members into grief and bereavement."

All of the money raised by the Johnson family, which is still coming in as of Aug. 19, will be put directly towards the building of the hospice said Brinkley.

“We now have drawings of what the hospice center could look like, the architects and are still working with the county on getting the property rezoned for us to be able to go at asked for building permits, and we’re probably looking at getting shovel in the ground early in 2026,” Brinkley added.

LIVE LIKE LUKE - DAN JOHNSON - BIKE - AUG 2025 Dan Johnson's bike for the 'Live Like Luke Canada Crossing' in Exeter, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2025. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)

When Johnson and his family arrived back in Port Dover on Sunday, they were joined by hundreds of supporters, some of which joined on their bikes, for the last stretch of the ride — Dan himself, switching from his professional road bike, to Luke’s BMX bike to end the journey.

Johnson told the crowd, “There was one objective of this project [the bike ride], which was to raise awareness and funds for the hospice... of course the project itself was built in such a way that it would honour the life and spirit of Luke, who he was, what he stood for, how he lived... just keep going until the end.”

During an overnight stop in Exeter on Aug. 15, Johnson was asked about what’s been going through his mind as his journey winds down.

“Just looking forward to walking through the front doors [of the hospice] one day,” he told CTV News.