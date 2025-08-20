ADVERTISEMENT

Air Canada offers refund assistance for passengers affected by labour action

By Lynn Chaya

Updated

Published

Air Canada is offering refund assistance for passengers affected by labour action, according to a page on the airline’s website.

Passengers are to fill out a form with flight details and must provide a reason for their refund.

They must only fill out the form, the airline said, if they have:

  • Booked directly with the airline
  • Completed part of their journey with Air Canada and/or need reimbursement for an alternative mode method of transportation

The airline asks passengers not to fill out the form if they have booked:

  • Via Aeroplan
  • A travel agent or online travel agency
  • Or the flight was booked through another airline

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…