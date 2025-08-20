Air Canada offers refund assistance for passengers affected by labour action

Air Canada is offering refund assistance for passengers affected by labour action, according to a page on the airline’s website.

Passengers are to fill out a form with flight details and must provide a reason for their refund.

They must only fill out the form, the airline said, if they have:

Booked directly with the airline

Completed part of their journey with Air Canada and/or need reimbursement for an alternative mode method of transportation

The airline asks passengers not to fill out the form if they have booked:

Via Aeroplan

A travel agent or online travel agency

Or the flight was booked through another airline

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…