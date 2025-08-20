Air Canada offers refund assistance for passengers affected by labour action

Air Canada is offering refund assistance for passengers affected by labour action, according to a page on the airline’s website.
Passengers are to fill out a form with flight details and must provide a reason for their refund.
They must only fill out the form, the airline said, if they have:
- Booked directly with the airline
- Completed part of their journey with Air Canada and/or need reimbursement for an alternative mode method of transportation
The airline asks passengers not to fill out the form if they have booked:
- Via Aeroplan
- A travel agent or online travel agency
- Or the flight was booked through another airline
This is a breaking news story. More details to come…