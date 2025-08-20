Canada’s top soldier joins NATO talks on how allies secure Ukraine under a peace deal

Chief of Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan gestures during an interview in Calgary, Saturday, July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

OTTAWA — The head of Canada’s military is speaking with other top soldiers across the NATO alliance today seeking options for upholding peace in Ukraine if a ceasefire comes into force.

Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan is among those who were invited by her Italian counterpart for a virtual discussion with the top soldiers of 32 countries.

A military spokesman said the discussion included an update on the situation in Ukraine and what countries might be able to contribute.

The military says Canada welcomes “the willingness of the U.S. to provide security guarantees to Ukraine,” saying these are essential to a durable peace agreement.

The call follows discussions that Prime Minister Mark Carney has had with leaders from NATO countries as well as Japan and Australia on how to support peace in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to broker a deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though analysts fear a deal that rewards Moscow for its 2014 and 2022 invasions.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press