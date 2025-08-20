Crown Royal Reserve whiskey recalled due to possible glass in bottle

One of Canada’s iconic whiskey brands is recalling one of its products due to possible glass in bottles.

Crown Royal’s Reserve brand, labelled as “Aged 12 Years,” is being recalled by Diageo Canada Inc., the U.K.-based whiskey distributor, because of the “possible presence of glass.”

According to a recall notice published by The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the affected items are distributed to Alberta, B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario.

The CFIA classifies this recall as Class 2, which means the product could cause temporary health issues or minor injuries, but is unlikely to result in serious harm.

Consumers, retailers and food service operators are urged not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

The Universal Product Code is 082000809920.