Flooding forces evacuation, closure in B.C. provincial park 

Flooding has forced the evacuation and partial closure of Bugaboo Provincial Park, a rugged and mountainous area popular with hikers and rock climbers, in southeastern British Columbia.

More than 60 people were airlifted from the East Kootenay park due to the flooding on Sunday, according to the Alpine Club of Canada and a local search-and-rescue group.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue says in a social media post that all hikers and climbers were safely removed from the core area of the park with assistance from a local helicopter operator.

The province has closed approximately 250 hectares of the park, which includes the Bugaboo Spires Trail and the Conrad Kain Hut Trail, as well as the Applebee Dome Campground and the Boulder Campground, due to the flooding.

“Until flooding subsides and Parks staff are able to assess residual hazards and damage done to facilities, the entire core Area of Bugaboo Park, including the Kain Hut Trail, is closed,” BC Parks said in an advisory.

Areas of the park outside the closure zone remain open to visitors. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Bugaboo Park flooding A glacier that was holding back the lake water may have partially collapsed, causing the flood, according to the Alpine Club of Canada. (Jordy Shepherd/Association of Canadian Mountain Guides)

“Any users of the closure area within Bugaboo Provincial Park during this closure are in trespass under the Trespass Act,” according to a BC Parks order issued Sunday.

The provincial parks ministry says Bugaboo Provincial Park’s steep, granite spires attract climbers from around the world.

“With many peaks over 3,000 metres, the Bugaboos offer awe-inspiring mountain and glacier terrain,” the ministry says.