Mark Carney to meet with Valérie Plante, François Legault in Montreal

Mark Carney in eparts Montreal, Que., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney is slated to be in Montreal on Wednesday for a series of economic meetings.

He is scheduled to sit down with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in the early afternoon before visiting Quebec Premier François Legault in the evening.

In between, Carney is expected to participate in a roundtable discussion on artificial intelligence and innovation and meet with business leaders.

On Monday, Carney met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ottawa to talk about tariffs imposed by the United States.

The two leaders emphasized Canada’s global competitiveness rather than the conclusion of a trade agreement with the U.S.

Carney’s official schedule does not specify what topics the prime minister plans to discuss with Plante or Legault.

