Missing Norwegian hiker may have tried to cross turbulent river: Manitoba RCMP

The Hayes River in northern Manitoba is shown during a Aug, 19, 2925 helicopter search for Norwegian trekker Steffen Skjottelvik.

Mounties looking for a Norwegian man who went missing while trekking through northern Manitoba hope to add more officers to the search, as more details emerge on where he could be.

In an email to CTV News, Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said they aim to send one or two additional officers to scour the northern Manitoba wilderness for any sign of Steffen Skjottelvik.

The 29-year-old was reported missing Friday after he failed to show up in York Factory, Man. as planned during a hike from northern Ontario.

Steffen Skjottelvik Steffen Skjottelvik is shown in a 2023 photo. (Steffan Skjottelvik/Facebook)

According to Sgt. Manaigre, investigators now believe Skjottelvik attempted to cross the Hayes River before going missing.

“The river at this location is almost two kilometres wide with an extremely fast current which we believe in its current conditions, due to heavy rain, would not be possible,” Sgt. Manaigre said.

Mounties have used drones, boats and helicopters to search possible areas of interest in hopes of finding signs of where Skjottelvik may have gone, he said.

There is also a community-led search underway, with organizers in Ontario raising tens of thousands of dollars to pay for helicopter rides to scour the wilderness for the missing hiker.

Tracing missing hiker’s route into Manitoba

A Facebook group created to track Skjottelvik’s travels says he had planned on trekking from James Bay, Ont., all the way to Alaska.

RCMP say Skjottelvik left Fort Severn, Ont. on July 25 on foot with two dogs.

Skjottelvik made contact during his trip on Aug. 13 when he arrived at Nanuk camp, which is about 40 kilometres northeast of York Factory.

According to police, he may have lost one of his dogs on the journey, though it is not yet clear how. He next made contact with York Factory on Aug. 14, saying he expected to arrive there the next day.

He was reported missing Aug. 15 when he didn’t show up as planned, police say, while a dog believed to be his arrived in the community.

Police say Manitoba conservation officers flew up Monday to help in the search. A guide from Gillam, who is “very familiar” with the area, also went up by boat that day.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and The Canadian Press