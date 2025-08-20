‘Paying it forward’: Air resources from out west expected in N.S. to fight wildfire Wednesday

Four CL-415 planes from Alberta, lent by New Brunswick, complete their fill up at Long Lake to help fight a nearby wildfire. (Government of Nova Scotia)

Air resources from out west are expected to arrive in Nova Scotia Wednesday to help fight the large, week-long wildfire in the West Dalhousie area.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the Long Lake wildfire is still out of control and estimated at 3,210 hectares.

“Crews making good progress with heavy equipment to build dozer guards around the flanks,” said the province in an update on X.

“Efforts focused on protecting homes when Hurricane Erin arrives.”

The province will provide another update Wednesday afternoon.

The Long Lake wildfires complex is still out of control and estimated at 3210 hectares. Still no reports of damage to homes. Crews are still working on dozer guards. Firefighters on scene this morning include 52 DNR, 22 Ontario and 39 local. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5Da9GRSNTB — Natural Resources (@NS_DNR) August 20, 2025

There was “minimal growth” south of Five Finger Lake on Tuesday.

There have still been no reports of damage to homes, but a few campers and trailers have been lost.

Currently, there are 52 DNR crew members at the scene, as well as 22 from Ontario and 39 local firefighters.

Four planes from the Northwest Territories and a contracted helicopter are also in the area.

Jim Rudderham, director of fleet and forest protection for DNR, said Tuesday a group of Canadair CL-415 planes was coming from Manitoba and would be deployed to the Long Lake fire Wednesday.

Manitoba’s premier said a Bird Dog aircraft was also on the way.

“Manitoba water bombers are heading to Nova Scotia to fight wildfires. Two CL-415s & a bird dog with an air attack officer make the 8-hr journey today,” Wab Kinew said in a post on X Tuesday.

“Manitobans know wildfire’s toll — now we’re paying it forward, supporting from coast to coast.”

🦬 Manitoba water bombers are heading to Nova Scotia to fight wildfires.

Two CL-415s & a bird dog with an air attack officer make the 8-hr journey today.



Manitobans know wildfire’s toll — now we’re paying it forward, supporting from coast to coast. 🇨🇦 — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) August 19, 2025

Three helicopters from Saskatchewan and more Ontario firefighters are also expected to arrive Wednesday.

Three CL215T planes from Alberta that are on loan to New Brunswick helped with a quick strike on Tuesday afternoon.

Rudderham said Canadian Forces Base Greenwood is housing the planes and their crews.

Officials believe the Long Lake wildfire, which began burning last Wednesday, was caused by a lightning strike.

Evacuation centre hours

The evacuation reception centre and shelter for wildfire evacuees moved over the weekend to the Nova Scotia Community College Annapolis Valley Campus in Middleton.

Middleton Red Cross A Red Cross sign is pictured outside the Nova Scotia Community College Annapolis Valley Campus in Middleton. (Callum Smith/CTV Atlantic)

The centre updated its hours Tuesday and is now operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Overnight accommodations are still available 24/7.

State of local emergency

The wildfire prompted the Municipality of the County of Annapolis to declare a state of local emergency on Saturday.

The municipal state of local emergency is in effect for a week, unless renewed or terminated sooner.

Residents are asked to follow all official instructions and directives from emergency officials. The declaration also prohibits the inflation of prices for essential goods and services.

Residents are being urged to monitor official updates from the Annapolis Regional Emergency Management Organization (REMO) and other official government sources or call 1-833-806-1515 for public information related to the wildfire and evacuation supports.

Air quality statement

An air quality statement remains in effect for Annapolis County due to the wildfire, which is reducing local air quality.

People in the area are encouraged to keep their windows and doors closed.

