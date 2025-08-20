‘Potentially disease ridden’ bushmeat stopped at Detroit Metro Airport

Bushmeat intercepted at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

**WARNING: This article contains images that some readers may find disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised**

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stopped ‘potentially disease ridden’ bushmeat twice in one week at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The incident took place last month. CBP said bushmeat is meat from wild animals, which can include bats, non-human primates, and cane rats from certain regions. It’s illegal to import into the U.S. and poses a significant disease risk.

“These recent bushmeat interceptions are significant in bringing attention to the illegal importation of bushmeat through our ports of entry,” said Fadia Pastilong, port director.

“This also showcases how we work with our partner agencies to prevent a potential disease outbreak.”

The meat was seized and turned over to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each traveller was fined $300 for undeclared agricultural items.

CBP said rodent-type bushmeat interceptions are sporadic at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, but primate interceptions are much rarer. Bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy and often consumed raw, or with minimal processing, which can increase disease. That includes ebola, mpox, and other emerging diseases.

“We routinely find various agriculture items and oddities – live giant snails, animal skills, and exotic food items – but most times it’s not a malicious act,” said Marty C. Raybon, director of field operations.

“Despite this, it’s our duty to protect the homeland and preventing certain food and animal products from entering the U.S. is essential to public health.”