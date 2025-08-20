Thousands raised for search for Norwegian hiker missing in northern Manitoba

Boats, drones, and aircraft are combing the northern Manitoba wilderness for a missing Norwegian hiker.

A community-led fundraiser to fuel the search for a Norweigan hiker who went missing in northern Manitoba has raised tens of thousands of dollars, while police and civilians continue to scour the challenging terrain for the missing man.

Gillam RCMP say Steffen Skjottelvik, 29, left Fort Severn, Ont., on July 25 on foot with two dogs.

He was reported missing Friday after he didn’t turn up in York Factory, Man., as planned, Mounties said.

A number of people in Fort Severn who knew Skjottelvik began searching for him Friday with help from a helicopter provided by Fort Severn First Nation, organizers told CTV News.

However, fuel quickly began running low and more was needed to keep the search going.

“I started making phone calls,” said David Matthews, one of the fundraisers.

“I had never asked for donations before, but we need to get this done. We have to find this young man. We can’t stop the search. We just have to keep going.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, about $40,000 had been raised to keep their search going, with another trip to the area where Skjottelvik is believed to have been travelling planned for Wednesday.

Steffen Skjottelvik Steffen Skjottelvik is shown in an undated photo. (Steffen Skjottelvik/Facebook)

Young hiker planned to trek to Alaska

A Facebook group created to track Skjottelvik’s travels says he had planned on trekking from James Bay, Ont., all the way to Alaska.

On the latest leg of his journey, police say Skjottelvik would have had to cross six or seven rivers by foot while also fending off local wildlife including wolves and polar bears. The nearby Hayes River is reported to be one of the fastest moving rivers in the country, said Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

Skjottelvik made contact during his trip on Aug. 13 when he arrived at Nanuk camp, which is about 40 kilometres northeast of York Factory.

According to police, he lost one of his dogs on the journey, though it is not yet clear how. He next made contact with York Factory on Aug. 14, saying he expected to arrive there the next day.

Skjottelvik did not turn up, but a dog believed to be his later arrived in the community.

Police say Manitoba conservation officers flew up Monday to help in the search. A guide from Gillam, Man., who is “very familiar” with the area also went up by boat that day.

A Gillam RCMP officer also joined the search with a drone to provide aerial coverage. They used the drone’s thermal imagery Monday night on Hayes River to find any sign of Skjottelvik.

Boat and helicopter patrols were also made up and down the river, as well, with no success, Mounties said.

“Due to the extreme challenges of this area, most of the searching will be done via aircraft, boats and drones,” Sgt. Manaigre told CTV News in an email.

“The local guides and those heading up are extremely well versed in the local terrain and the dangers that exist in this area which include polar bears and wolves.”

Matthews said the terrain where Skjottelvik is believed to be is made up of soft bog, thick willows and bush, as well as sticky, thick mud flats.

He said searchers are still optimistic the young hiker will be found.

“Everybody’s worried about him. Everybody’s praying, and it’s amazing how people all over the world are connecting and helping out.”

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and the Canadian Press