Calgary teen pronounced dead following jet ski incident on Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore, Ont.

OPP are investigation after a marine incident in Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, Aug.14, 2025. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

A second teenage girl has been pronounced dead following a jet ski incident on Lake St. Clair.

Lakeshore OPP confirmed the 16-year-old, who was air lifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, has died as a result. The 16-year-old was visiting from Calgary, police said in a news release.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after the incident.

Two girls, 15 and 17, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No update on their condition has been provided by police.

The collision took place on Aug. 14 when a jet ski hit a break wall.