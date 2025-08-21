Drugs found hidden in stuffed animal at home in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. say officers found crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a stuffed animal while executing a warrant at a home on Wednesday. (Kingston Police/release)

Three people are facing charges after police in Kingston, Ont. discovered fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine hidden in a stuffed animal.

Police say officers with the Street Crime Unit launched an investigation earlier this month into persons actively involved in the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the city. On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Weller Avenue.

“During the search of the residence, investigators located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden inside a stuffed animal,” police said in a media release. “Investigators also discovered packaging materials and a digital scale inside the residence.”

A photo released by Kingston police showed a stuffed elephant next to a quantity of drugs.

A Kingston resident and two people from Belleville are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“This seizure underscores the continued distribution of fentanyl and other harmful substances into our community and highlights the risk posed by individuals targeting Kingston to profit from the addiction and suffering of others,” police said Thursday morning. “The Kingston Police remain committed to identifying and arresting those responsible for drug trafficking and firearms-related offences within our city.”