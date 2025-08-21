Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Nova Scotia

A water skimmer from the Northwest Territories flies over the evacuation area where firefighters are battling the Long Lake wildfire in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County, outside the community of West Dalhousie, N.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

WEST DALHOUSIE — Officials say firefighters in Nova Scotia remain focused on tackling the northern side of the Long Lake wildfire in the Annapolis Valley, which is closest to homes.

Andrew Mitton, with Nova Scotia’s Department of Emergency Management, said during a news briefing on Wednesday that 61 structures in the vicinity have been outfitted with sprinklers as a form of fire protection.

The blaze near Long Lake is the largest in the province, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it measured roughly 32 square kilometres in size.

Scott Tingley, with the Department of Natural Resources, said staff were closely watching the weather forecast to see how winds from Hurricane Erin would impact firefighting efforts.

Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick are also continuing to battle active wildfires.

Newfoundland’s 107-square-kilometre wildfire near Kingston also remained out of control.

In New Brunswick, five wildfires remained out of control as of Wednesday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.