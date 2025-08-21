Garden City family shocked by $21,000 City of Winnipeg water bill

A Winnipeg family is demanding answers after being billed over $21,000 by the city for water usage. CTV’s Joseph Bernacki has their story.

One Winnipeg homeowner is still trying to process how she could possibly owe the City of Winnipeg more than $21,000 for water and waste.

“It was unbelievable, it’s a huge amount and I was speechless,” Vanessa Paqueo said. “On the bill, I usually get from around $300 to $800 every three months.”

Her July 2025 water bill reflects her actual meter reading — totalling $21,727.71 and previous bills show the city had been estimating her usage.

The current bill shows her home’s use is much higher than previously estimated — resulting in a massive retroactive payment.

Paqueo admits she has not sent in a meter reading since February 2023 because family health emergencies took priority in her home, and she said she struggled to keep up with regular meter readings.

“Unfortunately, 2024 started at a bad note for my family, so it was a complete kerfuffle for the whole year,” she said.

She said she expected the bill to be higher, but nothing like this.

“If I would’ve read it sooner (the meter), we would’ve known sooner,” she said.

Paqueo reached out to the city for an explanation, and she said they told her she’s on the hook. Now she does not know what she will do.

“You would think this money would have been for family, but then it’s just going to go on unexplained, exorbitant amount of utility bills,” she said.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the City of Winnipeg for an explanation and comment but we have not heard back.