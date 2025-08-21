Hundreds of students launch experimental rockets in northern Ontario

A new space race is on with Launch Canada is hosting the only permitted experimental student rocketry event in the country on Mattagami First Nation land.

Literal rocket science is taking place about a 90-minute drive from Timmins on Mattagami First Nation territory, where you’ll find the ideal location for firing experimental rockets.

In fact, Launch Canada said the site is the only spot in the country that allows experimental rocket launches to take place – launches that help develop Canada’s expertise.

“We have municipal, provincial and federal support to do this,” said Cyril Mani, a member of Launch Canada’s outreach team.

Launch main Launch Canada hosted more than 400 secondary and post-secondary students at its launchpad located in Mattagami First Nation Territory, 90 minutes southwest of Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

“I think there’s really a vision for Canada to develop this aerospace industry and it starts with our students, whether university or high school. Right now, the high school students in Timmins and Mattagami have been top-notch and are really building the future of this industry.”

Launch 6 Launch Canada hosted more than 400 secondary and post-secondary students at its launchpad located in Mattagami First Nation Territory, 90 minutes southwest of Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

More than 400 students are participating this week, with some from Timmins and about a dozen Canadian universities, including Carleton, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Add in about 100 volunteers, parents and other spectators.

Officials said the competition has garnered major sponsors such as the Timmins Economic Development Centre, with an $80,000 grant funded from the municipal accommodation tax, as well as corporate support from MDA Space and many others.

Transport Canada also sent representatives to allow Launch Canada to manage its own airspace safely.

Launch 2 Launch Canada hosted more than 400 secondary and post-secondary students at its launchpad located in Mattagami First Nation Territory, 90 minutes southwest of Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

McGill University in Montreal sent a team that’s spent tens of thousands of hours working to build its experimental rocket and test it for the first time at this event.

It’s a rare experience -- Mani said very few Canadian universities make it to this stage -- but said Canada has a huge need for more rocket scientists.

“There are now multiple rocket companies in Canada on a race to build the first Canadian rocket to go to orbit,” he said.

“As we build our country and make … Canada strong, we need to have our own access to space.”

Science Timmins is doing what it can to support the mission. This is the fourth year that it has brought a contingent to participate in the challenge.

“You should see their faces when their rockets go up,” said Dennis Parisi, a volunteer with Science Timmins and a self-proclaimed space rocket lover.

launch 1 Launch Canada hosted more than 400 secondary and post-secondary students at its launchpad located in Mattagami First Nation Territory, 90 minutes southwest of Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

“It’s just pure joy to see them ... There’s lots of spectators here, everybody claps when it’s a good launch and even if it’s not a good launch, it doesn’t matter. You learn something when something fails.”

“We just built it from a kit,” said Sophie Lapointe, a participant from Science Timmins.

“So we got step-by-step instructions on how to build everything … engineering is something that’s applicable everywhere in life … it teaches me how to be able to, like, think on my own and design stuff and how to innovate.”

Lapointe said while launching rockets is a fun experience, she has her sights set on becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Launch Canada is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing rocketry and aerospace innovation through hands-on learning. It hosts Canada’s largest student experimental rocketry challenge in hopes of inspiring the next generation of rocket scientists.