Newfoundland town’s water supply runs dry amid parched conditions driving wildfires

A water bomber flies over a wildfire in the Paddy's Pond area just outside St. John's, N.L., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Elling Lien

A Newfoundland community’s water supply temporarily ran dry over the weekend amid parched conditions that have fuelled wildfires and prompted several towns to restrict water use.

Roger Snook, mayor of Sunnyside, N.L., says the taps went dry Saturday after the town’s water reservoir ran empty.

He and four other volunteers spent the next day pumping water directly from a pond to the reservoir to turn the water back on.

Further north, the Town of Bonavista banned all non-essential water use, warning in a social media post last week that the community’s water supply was running dangerously low.

Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr says several months of above-average rainfall or snowfall are needed to avoid a repeat of this summer’s parched conditions.

He says eastern Newfoundland is due for a winter of heavy snowfall, and he hopes it is coming soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.