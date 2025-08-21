Saskatchewan Premier Moe, federal minister to meet on China canola tariff

A 1957 Helio Courier is seen on a landing strip bordered by the pilot's canola crop near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, July 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

SASKATOON — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to meet today with federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald, along with industry groups, to discuss the steep Chinese tariff on Canadian canola seed.

Kody Blois, the parliamentary secretary for Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison are also to attend the meeting in Saskatoon.

A press conference is scheduled following the discussion.

China imposed the tariff of nearly 76 per cent last week, causing the price of one of Canada’s most valuable crops to fall and wiping out millions of dollars in its value.

It comes one year after China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola, a move in response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Farmers and Ottawa have rejected the dumping claim, saying exporters have followed rules-based trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.