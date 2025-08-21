Urban green space was a protective lifeline against COVID depression, study suggests

People enjoy a warm sunny day in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 24, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

A new study suggests green space helped protect the mental health of city-bound Canadians during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The peer-reviewed study suggests people who lived in urban areas with more greenery were less likely to be depressed in the first months of the pandemic.

Those benefits were stronger among people who were not depressed before the pandemic.

Green spaces’ protective lifeline was also more pronounced among people with lower incomes and mobility issues, but only for those who weren’t already depressed.

Lead author and Carleton University professor Paul Villeneuve says the study highlights how urban planning and mental health policy should prioritize equitable access to green space to strengthen community resilience.

The study drew from more than 13,000 people 50 years and older living in urban areas who are taking part in the larger national Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press