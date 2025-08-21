US$160,000 in meat stolen in semi-truck trailer

Police say a semi-truck attached to a Coast 2 Coast Xpress trailer was parked in a lot in the 2400 block of Cabana Road East in Windsor, Ont. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are investigating the theft of about US$160,000 worth of meat from a parked semi-truck trailer.

Police say a semi-truck attached to a Coast 2 Coast Xpress trailer was parked in a lot in the 2400 block of Cabana Road East shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The trailer contained 530 boxes of boneless beef chuck roast with an estimated value of US$160,000.

At 6:30 p.m., a dark grey Jeep Rubicon and a white Cascadia Freightliner entered the lot. Police say two unknown males were observed breaking into the semi-truck and driving away with the trailer.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, slim build, long dark curly hair, wearing all black clothing.

Suspect #2: Male, wearing dark pants, a light-coloured shirt, and a dark baseball hat.

The stolen trailer and goods are believed to have been moved along Highway 401. Both remain outstanding.

Investigators are urging residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.