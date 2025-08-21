Woman files class action lawsuit against Nordik Spa alleging sexual assault

A woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que. on behalf of victims of sexual assault at the popular resort.

The claim comes following a visit to the spa on Dec. 2, 2024, during which the plaintiff alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male massage therapist.

Lambert Avocats, the law firm representing the class action says Nordik Spa did not take the necessary measures to prevent or put an end to sexual abuse committed at its institution, and that it was therefore liable.

The class action includes anyone who was sexually assaulted during a massage at Nordik Spa Village Chelsea.

The class action, which was filed Aug. 13 in Montreal, is awaiting authorization by a judge, Lambert Avocats says. The suit notes that there have been previous reports of sexual assault at the spa involving massage therapists, including at least one that led to a conviction and a six-month prison sentence in 2021.

Following charges against a massage therapist at Spa Nordik in 2023, a general manager for the spa told CTV News Ottawa that all subcontractors who provide massage therapy services must provide criminal record checks and proof of certification annually.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages on behalf of members of the class action, including the cost of the massage, plus taxes and interest, legal fees, and compensation for all pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages suffered by the plaintiffs.

“Our client felt that the massage therapists’ behaviour and Le Nordik’s response to the different cases of sexual abuse that took place at its establishment had to be denounced,” said Lambert Avocats lawyer Philippe Brault in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“In addition, a class action is an ideal tool for victims of sexual assault, as recognized by the courts. Indeed, it favours access to justice for victims of sexual violence, who already face enormous difficulties in pursuing individual remedies.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Nordik Spa said it wouldn’t comment on the class action lawsuit at this time.

“Nordik Spa Village Chelsea does not tolerate any misconduct or inappropriate behaviour on the part of the massage therapists practicing in our spa. All therapists are subject to rigorous screening at the onset, including a criminal background check. We also conduct audits throughout their time at the spa,” Nordik Spa said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“We will comment on the allegations contained in a class action lawsuit that has just been filed against us, with full transparency, at the appropriate time. It is our policy to cooperate fully with authorities whenever allegations are brought to our attention. For now, we would like to reassure the public about the rigour of our internal controls and our lack of tolerance for any behaviour that compromises the safety or trust of our guests.”