Grass fires delay Via Rail service between Toronto and Ottawa

A VIA Rail train at the Fallowfield Station in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Trains have begun to move again after fires near the tracks between Ottawa and Toronto stopped rail service for several hours Friday, causing lengthy delays.

Via Rail said on social media that a fire near the tracks “in the Kingston area” was delaying several trains.

“Although the fire is not directly impacting our operations, rail traffic is halted for firefighting operations,” Via Rail said.

The affected routes are 40, 43, 45, 47, 53, 63, 64, and 65. According to Via Rail’s website, some trains bound for Toronto were held in Kingston, while others bound for Ottawa were stopped in Belleville.

“Firefighters required access to the rail corridor, which temporarily interrupted service,” Via Rail said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“As a result, several Via Rail trains experienced delays. All affected trains were stopped at Via stations during the track closure to allow passengers the option of detrainment.”

Via Rail said just after 4 p.m. that the situation had been resolved, but passengers should still expect delays as rail traffic is cleared. Some trains might also be moving slowly.

“This situation has also resulted in departure delays for trains 14, 38, 68 and 647 due to delayed equipment, delayed crews and missed connection,” Via Rail said.

The situation delaying trains 40, 43, 45, 47, 53, 63, 64 and 65 was resolved. Certain trains have already started moving, but due to a significant accumulation of rail traffic, it could take a certain time for the area to be completely cleared, and trains could be travelling at a… — VIA Rail Alerts | Alertes VIA Rail (@VIARailAlerts) August 22, 2025

Some of the fires were reported in the Napanee area.

Greater Napanee Fire Chief Shawn Armstrong tells CTV News Ottawa firefighters responded to fires near the Via Rail/CN tracks on Big Creek Road, Oliver Side Road and Woodcock Street at around 11:30 a.m., one of which burned 20 acres of vegetation.

All three fires in the Greater Napanee area were out before 3 p.m. There was no word on what sparked the fires.

Armstrong said there have also been reports of fires near the tracks in areas to the east of west of Napanee.

“Via Rail apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this situation, which was beyond our control,” Via Rail said.

Eastern Ontario has been dealing with below-average rainfall this summer, which has led to dry conditions and open-air fire bans in many parts of the region, including the Napanee area.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Josh Pringle