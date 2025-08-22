Ontario trucker arrested months after mother, child killed in Manitoba crash

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WINNIPEG — RCMP say an Ontario truck driver accused of evading police for nine months has been arrested in a Manitoba crash that killed a woman and her eight-year-old daughter.

Navjeet Singh was taken into custody Thursday at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport by Peel Regional Police and officers with Canada Border Services Agency.

Mounties say he arrived in the country on an Ethiopian airline.

Singh, a resident of Brampton, Ont., was charged in November with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Police allege Singh was driving a semi-trailer that failed to stop at a rural intersection west of Altona, Man., crashing into an SUV.

The 35-year-old mother and her daughter were killed, and Singh was sent to hospital and later released.

Police say Singh is to be escorted back to Manitoba in the coming days and will be remanded into custody.

“This has been an extremely tough time for the family. We thank everyone who put their concerns and comments out there – we all came together to ensure this apprehension was successful,” Cpl. Jamie Sokolosky with the Pembina Valley RCMP said in a statement Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press