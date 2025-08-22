Police arrest unruly passenger after international flight diverted to Gander, N.L.

A Newfoundland flag flies in Rocky Harbour, N.L., on Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

GANDER — The Mounties in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 23-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was arrested following an alleged assault aboard an international flight.

In a news release they say officers responded to a disturbance on the flight after it was diverted to Gander International Airport early Friday morning.

They allege the woman assaulted another passenger and the crew who restrained her.

The woman faces two counts of assault and one count of interfering with a crew member in the performance of their duties.

Police did not give the condition or details about the victim.

They also did not give details of where the flight was headed before it was diverted to Gander International Airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.