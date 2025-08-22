Professional tree climbers ready to compete in Saskatoon

Growing up, James Lewchuk never thought his office view would be 60 feet up on a limb.

The Saskatoon arborist climbs trees for a living, and this weekend, he will do it competitively for the first time.

He’s one of 45 competitors from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba who will take part in the Prairie Chapter Tree Climbing Championship in Saskatoon’s Kinsmen Park. They will compete in five different events that test their strength, agility, techniques and safety skills.

“I’m just excited to get out there and meet some new people, try some new things and see some new techniques,” he said.

Lewchuk ran a firewood business with his dad when he was younger. He eventually branched out and became a professional arborist who prunes, removes and manages trees across the city.

“I wish I would’ve ventured into it (tree climbing) while I was younger,” he said.

“Twenty-year-old me would have been really excited to do this right from the start.”

At 39 years old, Lewchuk is considered one of the older competitors in a field that averages between 20 and 40 years old.

At the root of the competition, climbers scale up trees as fast as they can and perform tasks they often come across in their everyday job.

“The competition is based a lot around working situations,” said Robin Adair, a judge for the competition and owner of Arbour Crest Tree Services in Saskatoon.

Speed particularly matters in the belayed speed climb event where competitors scale a 60-foot tree and ring a bell at the top. The fastest time scores the most points.

According to Adair, an average climb for an arborist in the city is around 50 to 60 feet, but he’s had employees climb as high as 100 feet to do a job.

“The biggest thing is just the ability to live up at heights, because not everyone can handle being 60 feet up in the air,” said Adair, who has six employees, including Lewchuk competing this weekend.

Competitors don’t necessarily need to train. The job prepares them for the events, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“It’s super difficult, not just getting into the tree but being up there and having trust in your rope system,” said Dana Larner, professional arborist and Saskatchewan representative for the International Society of Arboriculture.

“You’re always constantly thinking. You basically get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

For Lewchuk, the challenge makes it worthwhile.

He spends three or four days each week up in a tree. He climbed his tallest tree, around 85 feet, last winter.

“Once you get to that top… You get an exhilaration,” Lewchuk said.

“Not everybody gets to see that view every day and it’s an accomplishment when you do complete something, especially if it’s a difficult climb.”

Lewchuk hopes to reach the podium this weekend.

The top male and female competitors will advance to the International Tree Climbing Championship next fall. A location for the event has yet to be selected.