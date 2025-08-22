Salmonella recall expanded again: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is expanding on a multi-province recall on pistachios and pistachio-containing products linked to a salmonella outbreak that has caused multiple hospitalizations.

Andalos brand pastries are now included in the CFIA’s ongoing salmonella recall and investigation.

The recalled products were sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and online between May 21, 2025 and July 26, 2025.

Affected products from the Andalos brand include several kinds of baklavas along with knafeh, qatayef, znoud el sit and cheaibiyet pastry products.

Consumers are advised to contact a health-care provider if they believe they are sick from eating a recalled product.

Possible symptoms associated with salmonella include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, with long-term complications including severe arthritis.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, the notice notes.

Individuals are also advised to verify if they have the recalled products and to dispose or return them to where they were purchased.

The recall was prompted by findings from the CFIA’s ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation, which began after the first recall for Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel on July 24.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there are 62 cases of the illness: five in British Columbia, one in Manitoba, 11 in Ontario and 45 in Quebec.

As of August 19, there are 10 hospitalizations from salmonella.

Three quarters of cases from the outbreak are women and the age range of cases range between age two to 89.

As the CFIA’s food safety investigation is ongoing, individuals are advised to refer to the recalls and safety alerts website to stay current on additional products that may be impacted.