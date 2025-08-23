2 police officers struck by vehicle attempting to flee street racing gathering in Ottawa, OPP says

A 19-year-old Ottawa driver is facing charges after a vehicle attempting to flee police struck two officers in Ottawa’s west end, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers with the OPP aerial unit observed a large gathering of vehicles in the area of Moodie Drive, Alti Place and Dibble Road around 11:10 p.m. on Friday.

“One vehicle was seen doing burnouts/fishtailing, followed by several cars engaging in drag racing,” the OPP said in a media release on Saturday.

“A vehicle failed to stop for police and attempted to flee. The vehicle struck two officers.”

The driver of the vehicle was later stopped by officers with the Ottawa OPP detachment.

The two officers struck by the vehicle did not suffer serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle is facing several charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, racing a motor vehicle, performing a stunt, obstructing a licence plate, failing to display licence plates and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Police said as a result of the charges, the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.