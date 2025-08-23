Crews hope to make progress on West Dalhousie, N.S., wildfire ahead of Hurricane Erin winds

Crews are hoping to make progress on an out-of-control wildfire burning in West Dalhousie, N.S., before the wind picks up Saturday from Hurricane Erin.
This fire, known as the Long Lake wildfire, started burning Aug. 13. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it is still estimated to be approximately 3,210 hectares in size.
Crews are planning to do a new “precise measurement” Saturday.
DNR said there are 52 members of its crew on scene, as well as 42 local firefighters and 62 from Ontario. It said firefighters from Prince Edward Island have now returned home.
It also noted there are six helicopters, six planes and bird dogs, and more than 30 heavy equipment operators on site.
“Crews continue working on dozer guards and soaking areas around the perimeter of the fire zone,” said DNR in an update Saturday morning.
It said conditions “looking promising” to continue making progress before the wind picks up.
DNR officials said Friday crews were working hard to protect the homes, as they anticipate potential wind shifts with Erin.
An evacuation order was issued last Thursday for 107 homes, affecting roughly 215 people. At this point, no homes have been damaged in the fire.
Local state of emergency
On Friday, the Municipality of the County of Annapolis extended its local state of emergency.
“This wildfire continues to be a significant challenge for our communities, and our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” said Warden Diane Le Blanc in a statement Friday afternoon.
“Renewing the state of local emergency ensures we have the tools and authority to act quickly to protect people, property, and essential services.”
The local state of emergency was first declared Aug. 16. It will remain in effect for another seven days unless it’s renewed or terminated sooner.
Residents are required to follow all official instructions from emergency officials while the state of emergency is in effect.
Air quality statement in effect
A special air quality statement remains in effect in Annapolis and Queens counties, advising that smoke from the wildfire is reducing local air quality.
“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” said Environment Canada.
Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed and limit time spent outdoors.
-With files from CTV’s Andrea Jerrett
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page