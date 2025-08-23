Crews hope to make progress on West Dalhousie, N.S., wildfire ahead of Hurricane Erin winds

Aerial view of the Long Lake fire. (Source: Province of Nova Scotia)

Crews are hoping to make progress on an out-of-control wildfire burning in West Dalhousie, N.S., before the wind picks up Saturday from Hurricane Erin.

This fire, known as the Long Lake wildfire, started burning Aug. 13. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it is still estimated to be approximately 3,210 hectares in size.

Crews are planning to do a new “precise measurement” Saturday.

DNR said there are 52 members of its crew on scene, as well as 42 local firefighters and 62 from Ontario. It said firefighters from Prince Edward Island have now returned home.

It also noted there are six helicopters, six planes and bird dogs, and more than 30 heavy equipment operators on site.

Long Lake wildfire DNR firefighter, Brianna Sinclair, of the Milton office, and Ryan McLellan, right, from Windsor, soak down an area along a fire break in West Dalhousie, N.S. (Nova Scotia government)

“Crews continue working on dozer guards and soaking areas around the perimeter of the fire zone,” said DNR in an update Saturday morning.

It said conditions “looking promising” to continue making progress before the wind picks up.

DNR officials said Friday crews were working hard to protect the homes, as they anticipate potential wind shifts with Erin.

An evacuation order was issued last Thursday for 107 homes, affecting roughly 215 people. At this point, no homes have been damaged in the fire.

Local state of emergency

On Friday, the Municipality of the County of Annapolis extended its local state of emergency.

“This wildfire continues to be a significant challenge for our communities, and our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” said Warden Diane Le Blanc in a statement Friday afternoon.

“Renewing the state of local emergency ensures we have the tools and authority to act quickly to protect people, property, and essential services.”

Middleton Red Cross A Red Cross sign is pictured outside the Nova Scotia Community College Annapolis Valley Campus in Middleton. (Callum Smith/CTV Atlantic)

The local state of emergency was first declared Aug. 16. It will remain in effect for another seven days unless it’s renewed or terminated sooner.

Residents are required to follow all official instructions from emergency officials while the state of emergency is in effect.

Air quality statement in effect

A special air quality statement remains in effect in Annapolis and Queens counties, advising that smoke from the wildfire is reducing local air quality.

Long Lake wildfires smoke Smoke from the Long Lake wildfires complex is pictured billowing into the air in the West Dalhousie area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” said Environment Canada.

Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed and limit time spent outdoors.

-With files from CTV’s Andrea Jerrett

