Mileage milestone: N.S. man’s Toyota Tercel surpasses 1 million kilometres

A Nova Scotia man drives his 1985 Toyota Tercel over 1.2 million kilometres – and has plans to keep cruising.

Andy Campbell’s 1985 Toyota Tercel has traveled more than 1.2 million kilometres.

He bought the car around 1990 in Halifax for $2,500.

“It has 1,256,000 kilometres on it and it’s still going strong,” he said.

Campbell said he pulled over to the side of the road and took a photo when the speedometer hit one million.

“We were on our way to Prince Edward Island when it rolled over and I was keeping a sharp eye on the numbers on the speedometer. I had the camera all ready. When it started to come with the nines I pulled over to the side of the road and I took a picture of the nines because I knew most people would never believe me that it has a million plus kilometres.”

Living in rural Nova Scotia, Campbell said the kilometres add up quickly.

“When you live out in the country like this no matter where you go, if you go for a coffee, it’s not hard to put a lot of kilometres on quick. We don’t like to sit around here all the time. We go for a drive in the evening or whenever.”

Campbell said the car has travelled across Atlantic Canada numerous times.

“The car has been all over Nova Scotia, all over New Brunswick many times, Prince Edward Island many times, Newfoundland a couple of times,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ll live long enough but I would like to get to two million,” he added.

“If you don’t want to talk to people you shouldn’t have a car like this for some reason because wherever you go it’s a great conversation piece and I don’t mind talking about it.”

-With files from CTV’S Mike Lamb

