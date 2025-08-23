New Brunswick reports 16 active wildfires, 2 out of control Saturday

A fire burns in the Miramichi-area of New Brunswick on Aug. 12, 2025. (CTV Atlantic / New Brunswick Government)

There are fewer wildfires burning in New Brunswick as of Saturday.

The province said there are currently 16 active wildfires, which is down from 18 Friday. Of those:

10 are being patrolled

four are now contained

Two wildfires are still burning out of control, compared to three Friday. They include:

256 – Beaver Lake Stream

281 – Rocky Brook

The Chief’s fire, which was considered out of control Friday, is now considered contained as of Saturday.

The province said the situation may change and numbers may evolve throughout the day. People are being asked to avoid travelling in the affected areas unless necessary to allow emergency crews to work safely.

A provincewide burn ban remains in effect.

The province has created a phone line for people who have questions about the wildfire: 1-833-301-0334. Information is also available on the Fire Watch page and the Public Fires Dashboard.

Evacuations

There are no evacuation orders in effect at this time.

Residents living in areas close to wildfire activity are advised to be prepared to evacuate on short notice and prepare an emergency kit just in case.

The kit should include necessities for at least 72 hours, such as:

water

food

flashlight

radio

batteries

first aid

masks (for smoke filtration)

prescription medications

pet food

Wildfire status

When wildfires burn, the following terms are used to describe their status:

out of control – still spreading and not contained

being monitored – a known, out-of-control fire that is not immediately threatening life or infrastructure, monitored by aircraft or satellite with no resources currently assigned

contained – surrounded by barriers, such as lakes, roads, and fire lines, but still burning and could spread

under control – surrounded and stable; low activity, minimal risk of escape

being patrolled – contained with little to no fire activity; crews monitoring hotspots

out – fully extinguished; no smoke for at least 24 hours

fire of note – a fire requiring significant resources or threatening homes or critical infrastructure

-With files from CTV's Andrea Jerrett

