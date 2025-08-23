Ont. man urges government relocate his wolf-dogs, not euthanize them

A Wahnapitae man is fighting the MNR to save his 16 hybrid wolf-dogs from euthanasia. Alana Everson has his story.

A Wahnapitae man is making a fervent appeal to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to spare the lives of his 16 hybrid wolf-dogs, advocating for their relocation to a sanctuary instead of being seized and euthanized.

Bryton Bongard, a local butcher, cares for the animals on his rural property, about 50 kilometres north of Greater Sudbury, Ont., where they are housed within a secured two-acre enclosure. He feeds them a raw meat diet, knows each by name and even lies down with them inside the pen to bond and play. However, he fears his time with them is limited due to an impending seizure by the ministry.

Bryton Bongard Bryton Bongard, a butcher living on a rural property in Wahnapitae, Ont., where he has raised and cared for 16 hybrid wolf-dogs that he houses within a secured two-acre enclosure on his property. August 21, 2025. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Legal battle reaches a dead end

Bongard acknowledges that his legal avenues to keep the animals are exhausted.

“There is no more legal action I can take,” he said. “I already have two lawyers that are basically fighting them in court to keep my dogs alive but at the end of the day the ministry said one way or the other we are coming to take your dogs.”

Wolf-dog hybrids A wolf-dog hybrid belonging Bryton Bongard of Wahnapitae, Ont., is shown on his property on August 21, 2025. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

A dispute rooted in a gift and a fire

The conflict originated when a friend gifted him five puppies, suggesting they might have wolf ancestry. The situation escalated following a barn fire on his property, which prompted visits from bylaw officers and the MNR regarding the hybrid animals. Bongard says he has cooperated with the ministry, agreeing to have all the animals fixed and undergo DNA testing.

“The ministry all they have said is that they are 57 per cent wolf and they haven’t really commented on what the other half is,” Bongard said.

He expressed frustration with the changing position of MNR officials.

“Unfortunately, over time it went from we have a sanctuary to we might have a sanctuary to we have a sanctuary for some of your dogs to the last time I talked to someone at the MNR they said basically we have to figure a way to properly dispose of your dogs,” said Bongard.

Ministry cites law against keeping wildlife

In response to inquiries, the MNR provided a statement to CTV News affirming its commitment to animal welfare but citing legal restrictions.

“The government is committed to ensuring wildlife in captivity are treated with care and respect. In general, it’s against the law to keep wild animals from Ontario as pets or to hold them in captivity.” — Ministry of Natural Resources, statement to CTV News

The MNR noted there are a few exceptions, which are “carefully regulated” under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

The ministry declined to comment further, citing the ongoing active case.

Veterinarian highlights public safety and health risks

A retired Sudbury-area veterinarian, Dr. Rod Jouppi, who operated a wildlife refuge and is involved in animal welfare research, emphasized the inherent risks of keeping wolf hybrids.

He stated that wolves are unpredictable pack animals.

“When they get to be mature, they are more like a pack animal and the owner will be part of that pack but any other person walking by is a not part of that pack and they are an intruder,” Jouppi said. “So that is where the danger gets involved.”

Dr. Rod Jouppi Dr. Rod Jouppi, a retired Sudbury-area veterinarian who operated a wildlife refuge and is involved in animal welfare research. August 22, 2025. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Jouppi also pointed to broader public health concerns.

“Getting killed, getting bitten. Zoonotic disease you know from some exotic animals. Of the diseases that people get 75 per cent are from animals,” he said. “So, there is that contagious aspect.”

Owner pleads for animal’s lives amid uncertain fate

Conceding that he made an error in acquiring the animals, Bongard said he is willing to face the consequences but believes the dogs do not deserve to be killed.

“I know I did wrong and am willing to face the consequences but doesn’t think the animals deserve to be euthanized,” he said.

For now, Bongard and his hybrid wolf-dogs are in a tense holding pattern – adding that right now, “it’s a waiting game to see what the MNR will do.”