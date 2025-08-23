Pistachio-containing products sold in Ottawa recalled amid salmonella outbreak

Baklava and cookies containing pistachios sold at locations in Ottawa have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall for various pistachio-containing products late Friday, saying the recall was linked to an “ongoing investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.”

The affected products include:

Pistachio Baklava by Alkadour Sweets. It was sold at the Alkadour Sweets locations at Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Billings Bridge Shopping Centre up to and including June 10.

Pistachio Butter Cookies by Alkadour Sweets. It was also sold at the Alkadour Sweets locations at Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Billings Bridge Shopping Centre up to and including June 10.

Baklava sold at Mr. Kaak on Pleasant Park Road in Ottawa up to and including Aug. 8. The product was sold in 300 g and 600 g sizes.

The CFIA also recalled Pistachio Paklava sold at Kamo Bakery in Vancouver from April 7 to Aug. 11.

Officials urge people not to consume, use or serve the recalled products.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” officials said. “Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

There has been a series of recalls for various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products sold in Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and New Brunswick.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported 62 cases of salmonella associated with the outbreak, including 45 in Quebec and 11 in Ontario.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday