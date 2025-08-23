Shelter-in-place lifted in Caledon, Ont. amid report of armed suspects

The Gore Road and Patterson Side Road in Caledon, Ont. (Google Maps)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have lifted a shelter-in-place order in the area of Highway 9 in Caledon, between The Gore Road, Patterson Side Road, Finnerty Street, and Humber Station Road.

The lift comes after officers responded to a morning incident involving suspects who were potentially armed.

A heavy police presence remains in the area Saturday as the investigation continues. Officials say there is no threat to public safety anymore.

All roads have since reopened.

As part of the initial response, members of the public in the affected area were advised to follow shelter-in-place precautions, and police asked:

If you were outside, seek shelter immediately. Secure your safety inside a building or another safe location.

Residents were also advised to close curtains and avoid drawing attention.

Motorists traveling through the area were asked to continue to their destinations without making unnecessary stops and to follow all directions from officers on the scene.

“We recognize the emotional impact that a shelter-in-place advisory can have. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation and vigilance,” police members stated in a Saturday release.

Officials warned against engaging with anyone suspicious during the shelter-in-place order.

At this time, police have not released further details about the nature of the incident. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect(s) should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).