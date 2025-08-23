U15 baseball teams race to reach P.E.I. after Air Canada strike scrambles plans

Under-15 boys baseball teams scrambled across airports and highways to reach the national championships.

The Air Canada strike is settled, but its aftermath forced under-15 boys baseball teams to scramble across airports and highways to reach the national championships.

At the Ray Carter Cup in Summerside, P.E.I., the host team had a short drive. But for players from other provinces, particularly those out west, it took days to arrive. Team Saskatchewan players worried they would miss the tournament altogether when flights were cancelled Tuesday afternoon. Parents gave up their own seats on another airline to make sure the players made it to the diamond.

“I was pretty sad that they had to stay back,” said 14-year-old Tavares Gervais.

“I think we are definitely going to use it as a little extra motivation for this whole tournament. Just because we all want to play for our parents,” added teammate Kane Kaufmann, 15.

Team Saskatchewan’s Chef de mission Mark Campbell said families didn’t want their kids to miss a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“It’s one opportunity for some of these boys to represent their province and they may never have another opportunity,” he said. “For the families to see that go by the wayside just wasn’t fair … they did everything they could to get us here.”

Team Manitoba’s trip stretched across three days. The team first boarded a bus to Minnesota, then flew to Philadelphia, connected to Maine and finally caught another bus into Summerside.

“There was a point in this whole process where we thought we weren’t going to be here at all,” said head coach Clinton Brandt. “So I think everyone’s excited just for the opportunity to come and play.”

He added that his hope is that they enjoy their time.

“I hope our boys come out and just compete hard. They’ve had a long journey to get here.”

Team Quebec also turned to buses when flights fell through.

For families and organizers, the changes added thousands in extra costs. But it was worth it, said Summerside’s acting director of communications and events, Tanner Doiron.

“Our transportation team worked 48 hours straight of just logistical nightmare,” he said. “I remember making the first phone call to teams and telling them, ‘I don’t care where you get to fly into - whether it’s in the States, Canada, wherever.’

“We’re happy to have them all here.”

Now, with the scramble behind them, the players’ focus is on the scoreboard and the fun of playing for a national title.

The Ray Carter Cup runs through the weekend at Queen Elizabeth Park in Summerside.