BC Wildfire Service warns of increased fire danger during prolonged heat wave

The BC Wildfire Service says a prolonged heat wave across much of the province will increase fire danger in the coming days.

In an update Sunday, the service says hot and dry weather conditions that began late last week are rapidly drying out forest fuels, warning of the increasing risk of new blazes being sparked.

It says the province’s southern Interior and inland coast will see high temperatures above 30 C, and near 30 C in the central and northern parts of B.C.

The wildfire service says so-called “crossover conditions” where temperatures exceed relative humidity increase the risk of new fires.

The service says there’s also a risk of dry lightning in the southern Interior and over the North Cascades over the next three days.

It says wildfires sparked by lightning since the beginning of this month could become more active, as smoke from holdover fires becomes more visible.

