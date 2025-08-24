Evacuation order expanded as wildfire continues to burn in West Dalhousie, N.S.

The Long Lake wildfires complex in Nova Scotia is pictured behind the West Dalhousie Community Centre. (Source: Facebook/nsgov)

A wildfire in West Dalhousie, N.S., is still burning out of control Sunday.

This fire, known as the Long Lake wildfire, started burning Aug. 13. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it is now estimated to be approximately 3,255 hectares in size.

DNR said the status of the wildfire will likely remain out of control until crews can see the impacts of the winds shifting over the weekend and the incoming rain Monday.

“High winds, no rain, high temperatures, low humidity, these are the worse things you can have to fight a wildfire,” said Jim Rudderham, Director of Fleet and Forest Protection during a news conference Sunday.

“We are expecting some rain tomorrow evening, best estimate is 10 mm in the area of the fire, but that is not enough. We are still very concerned about new starts. Perhaps we can get some rain to help other areas of the province.”

Long Lake firefighter A woman sprays down a burnt out area around a communications tower near the Long Lake wildfire. (Government of Nova Scotia)

DNR said there are 56 members of its crew on scene, as well as 54 local firefighters and 62 from Ontario.

It also noted there are six helicopters, six planes and bird dogs, and more than 30 heavy equipment operators on site.

At this point, no homes have been damaged in the fire.

DNR said there are currently four active wildfires in the province; the Long Lake fire is the only one out of control at this time.

Rudderham said there were two new starts on Saturday.

“Both did become wildfires, but are both under control,” Rudderham said Sunday.

Evacuations

The County of Annapolis expanded the mandatory evacuation order Sunday afternoon to include:

• Civic # 571- 1073 Morse Road

• Civic #s 4272 and 4291 Thorne Road

Annapolis REMO said evacuees are being directed to go to the Bridgetown Fire Hall (31 Bay Road) to register at the Reception Centre.

Annapolis REMO said the Bridgetown comfort centre will provide light nourishment, charging stations for devices, and Wi-Fi access.

It said overnight accommodations will remain available through the Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-222-9597.

Additional supports for evacuees include:

Salvation Army – Bridgetown: Donation pick-up/distribution and emotional support services

Showers/Washrooms: Valleyview Provincial Park (960 Hampton Mountain Rd., Hampton), open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washrooms Only: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Park, available 24/7

Local state of emergency

On Friday, the Municipality of the County of Annapolis extended its local state of emergency.

“This wildfire continues to be a significant challenge for our communities, and our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” said Warden Diane Le Blanc in a statement Friday afternoon.

“Renewing the state of local emergency ensures we have the tools and authority to act quickly to protect people, property, and essential services.”

The local state of emergency was first declared Aug. 16. It will remain in effect for another seven days unless it’s renewed or terminated sooner.

Residents are required to follow all official instructions from emergency officials while the state of emergency is in effect.

Air quality statement in effect

A special air quality statement remains in effect in Annapolis and Kings counties, advising that smoke from the wildfire is reducing local air quality.

Long Lake smoke Smoke from the Long Lake wildfires complex billows into the air in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” said Environment Canada.

Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed and limit time spent outdoors.

-With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos

