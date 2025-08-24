Ont. men fined, hunting licences suspended after shooting moose from a boat

Conservation officer Ron Arnold talks about a pair of Ontario men who pled guilty to shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ontario.

Two men from Lansdowne, Ont., have been fined more than $5,000 each after pleading guilty to illegally shooting a bull moose from a moving boat north of Gogama last fall.

Daniel Campbell and David Desjardins each pled guilty to one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm from a conveyance and one count of using a boat to harass wildlife. The pair were fined a combined total of $10,020 following a court appearance in Timmins on April 24.

In addition to the fines, Justice of the Peace Wade R. Cachagee suspended the hunting licences for both men for a minimum of one year – adding that the suspensions will also remain in effect until all outstanding fines are paid in full.

Aerial patrol uncovers illegal harvest

The court heard that the investigation began on Oct. 17, 2024, when conservation officers on an aerial enforcement flight made contact with Campbell and Desjardins as they were engaged in hunting moose on Tatachikapika Lake.

A subsequent investigation by the Ministry of Natural Resources determined that the pair had harvested a bull moose five days earlier, on Oct. 12, from the same area.

“Campbell had discharged his high-powered rifle from the bow of the boat while Desjardins was operating it,” conservation officials said in a court bulletin released Friday.

Province stresses importance of hunting regulations

The case was cited by the ministry as an example of its enforcement efforts.

“The Ontario government is safeguarding the public against illegal hunting practices by ensuring hunters follow the rules and regulations,” said the ministry.

Authorities say these convictions highlight the ministry’s use of tools such as aerial patrols to monitor remote areas of Ontario for natural resource violations.

The ministry also released another court bulletin on Friday concerning an American overfishing walleye last summer.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

