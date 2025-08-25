Company won’t spray controversial herbicide in northern Ontario

Northeastern Ontario municipalities, including Moonbeam, oppose the province's glyphosate spraying plan over health and environmental concerns.

Interfor, the forestry company that was planning to spray forests in northern Ontario with a compound critics say is harmful, says it won’t proceed with its plan, at least for this year.

While the province said it was safe, First Nations and some municipalities were opposed to the plan to spray glyphosate over Crown land near Elliot Lake, Blind River, Espanola and other forest management areas in the north.

Serpent River3 A large group stopped traffic for about 10 minutes along the Trans-Canada Highway in Serpent River First Nation on earlier this month to protest plans to spray area forests with glyphosate. (Angela Gemmill/CTV News)

In a message to CTV News, Andrew Horahan, executive vice-president of Interfor’s Canadian operations, confirmed it won’t be conducting the aerial spray of the herbicide, at least for now.

“Interfor is committed to responsible forest management and to maintaining open, constructive dialogue with our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate,” Horahan said in a statement.

“The use of herbicide sprays is a carefully regulated and widely accepted industry practice, overseen by relevant authorities. For 2025, Interfor has chosen not to proceed with an herbicide application in the Pineland, Spanish and Northshore forests.”

The decision doesn’t mean the spraying won’t take place in the future, he added.

“We remain confident in the safety and efficacy of regulated herbicide use as part of responsible and sustainable forestry management,” Horahan said.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to employ herbicides as necessary, and base our decisions on the best available science, regulatory guidance, and our ongoing engagement with stakeholders. Our goal is to balance environmental stewardship, operational effectiveness, and community trust—today and into the future.”

Glyphosate is a powerful weedkiller that is permitted by Health Canada but has been banned by some provinces and municipalities.

Effective and cheap

David Wees, a faculty lecturer in plant science, and the associate director of the Farm Management and Technology program at McGill University, told CTV News in Montreal that glyphosate is widely used because of its ability to kill a broad spectrum of weeds at a relatively low cost.

“But there is a slight health risk if you absorb glyphosate or breathe it in,” Wees said.

“It may cause some skin irritations, irritation to the nose, throat, lungs, eyes and so on.”

While glyphosate is approved for use by federal regulators, it remains the subject of debate over potential health and environmental impacts.

The World Health Organization’s cancer research agency classified it as “probably carcinogenic to humans,” but other authorities have disagreed.