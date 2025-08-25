Mother testifies in inquest over teen’s death in Saskatchewan group home

Brandon Schafer-Kovacs was staying in an Eagle’s Nest Youth Ranch residence in November 2022 when he reported feeling ill. The following Friday, Nov. 25, he was checked into the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. He died there three days later. (Submitted)

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after falling ill in a Saskatchewan group home is hoping a coroner’s inquest will uncover why he died – and offer some closure.

Brandon Schafer-Kovacs was staying in an Eagle’s Nest Youth Ranch residence in November 2022 when he reported feeling ill. The following Friday, Nov. 25, he was checked into the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. He died there three days later.

Now, a coroner’s inquest will examine the circumstances of his death. Proceedings began Monday at the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon.

Through their lawyer Christine Libner, Schafer-Kovacs’ family said they’re “devastated by the tragedy that occurred while he was in the care of the Ministry of Social Services.”

They hope the inquest will be able to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The boy’s mother, Chantelle Schafer, was the first witness called to the stand Monday morning. She testified her son suffered from significant mental health issues and required 24/7 care.

Schafer said she didn’t feel like Eagle’s Nest kept her in the loop about her son’s physical health concerns, which included digestive issues and multiple bouts of pneumonia.

Schafer said she grew more concerned about his condition in January 2022.

“I noticed a significant amount of weight loss,” she said. After taking him to the doctor, Schafer learned her son was now lactose intolerant and his diet had to be changed.

In April 2022, Schafer said Brandon contracted pneumonia and no one told her – she didn’t learn this until preparations began for the inquest.

Days before he was checked into the hospital, Schaefer said she was turned away from her scheduled Monday visit because Brandon was sick and being isolated.

The day before Brandon was hospitalized, Schafer learned she had left her purse at the residence and went to retrieve it. She was told Brandon wasn’t eating but staff were keeping him hydrated with Pedialyte.

“I was greeted by two young staff members. They followed me up to his bedroom. He was slurring his words, and he said that his back really hurt,” she said.

“I never understood why they didn’t take him [to hospital]. He asked them repeatedly. I asked them repeatedly,” said Schafer, pushing her long brown hair away from her face to wipe away the tears running down her cheeks.

The inquest will run over next few days. The jury is still expected to hear testimony from the paediatricians who cared for Schafer-Kovacs before his death, Eagle’s Nest staff, and ministry representatives.

At the end of proceedings, the jury of civilians will rule on the cause of death – and may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.