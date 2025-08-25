N.B. reports 23 active wildfires, evacuation advisory in place along Highway 117

Smoke from the Miramichi fire billows is the sky. (Source: Government of New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick government says 23 active wildfires are burning in the province Monday morning – up from 19 fires Sunday morning – and an evacuation advisory is in place for people living near the Black River Bridge fire.

Of the 23 active wildfires:

16 are being patrolled

four are contained

Three wildfires are still burning out of control:

256 – Beaver Lake Stream

281 – Rocky Brook

300 – Black River Bridge

The province says the 295-Pointe Sapin fire is now contained and an evacuation advisory issued for the area Sunday morning has been lifted.

However, an evacuation advisory is in place for people living on Highway 117 from Black River Bridge up to and including Little Branch.

It is not a mandatory evacuation, but the province says the Black River Bridge Fire poses a potential threat to people and property, and people living in the area should be prepared to evacuate their homes on short notice. The fire is estimated to be 3 hectares.

At 1,403 hectares, the Oldfield Road fire in the Miramichi area is still the province’s biggest fire, but it hasn’t grown in days and is still considered contained. Still, the province warns it is still actively burning, and could jump or spread.

A provincewide burn ban remains in effect and all recreational activities are still prohibited on Crown land.

The province has created a phone line for people who have questions about the wildfire: 1-833-301-0334. Information is also available on the Fire Watch page and the Public Fires Dashboard.

More information is expected during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Air quality statements in effect

Air quality statements are in effect in some parts of the province, but they’re actually due to a large wildfire that’s burning out of control in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County, and not because of wildfires in New Brunswick.

Smoke from the Long Lake fire in West Dalhousie, N.S., which is estimated to be 3,255 hectares, is crossing the Bay of Fundy and reducing local air quality in the following regions:

Fundy National Park

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and county

Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” said Environment Canada.

Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed and limit time spent outdoors.

Evacuation preparation

Residents living in areas close to wildfire activity are advised to be prepared to evacuate on short notice and prepare an emergency kit just in case.

The kit should include necessities for at least 72 hours, such as:

water

food

flashlight

radio

batteries

first aid

masks (for smoke filtration)

prescription medications

pet food

Wildfire status

When wildfires burn, the following terms are used to describe their status:

out of control – still spreading and not contained

being monitored – a known, out-of-control fire that is not immediately threatening life or infrastructure, monitored by aircraft or satellite with no resources currently assigned

contained – surrounded by barriers, such as lakes, roads, and fire lines, but still burning and could spread

under control – surrounded and stable; low activity, minimal risk of escape

being patrolled – contained with little to no fire activity; crews monitoring hotspots

out – fully extinguished; no smoke for at least 24 hours

fire of note – a fire requiring significant resources or threatening homes or critical infrastructure

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.