N.S. yarn store keeps tradition sewn into the community

Fisherman’s Cove knitting project continues the long time tradition

The Violet Unicorn, a yarn shop at Fisherman’s Cove in Eastern Passage, N.S., keeping up with a long-time tradition.

One where tourists and locals can put their knitting skills to the test.

“Every spring, I fill a basket with all different shades of purple yarn. And I set it out here on the bench with this little tag that just tells people that anyone at any skill level is welcome to sit down and knit a row or two on this scarf,” says owner Leanne Schmidt.

In the fall, the completed scarf will be placed around the unicorn figure outside the store.

Schmidt says the idea started as a fun and unique way to bring people together.

“We sell yarn, and we do classes here, and we just wanted some way to form a bit of a community project. As a knitter, community is always a really big thing. When you go and sit and knit anywhere, people come and talk to you,” she says.

As new faces pass her store, Schmidt offers a helping hand to first-time knitters who stop to take on the challenge.

The Violet Unicorn The knitting basket outside The Violet Unicorn. (Vanessa Wright/CTV News)

Everyday, Schmidt revels in how long the scarf has become in the three months since the start of the project.

“It’s kind of a neat, unofficial, unscientific view of how many tourists we have every summer, because some years it’s longer than others, and this year is the longest it’s ever been,” she says.

It’s a project the community has welcomed with open arms, and open hands, as many express an eagerness to learn the skill of knitting while taking part in something bigger.

“We got people coming in (saying) ‘oh, my grandma is sitting there knitting. She was so excited to see the basket of yarn’ And we got kids sitting there with a grandma or a mom, and they’re showing them how to do the basic stitches. And it’s really great to see that tradition being continued,” says Schmidt.

“It usually stays out here until October. The weather is usually pretty decent. We don’t have it out on rainy days, but every other day it’ll be out here.”

