Ottawa slams Israel after official finding of famine, urges halt to escalating war

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

OTTAWA — The Carney government is endorsing a UN-backed finding that famine is occurring in Gaza, and is urging Israel to stop ramping up its campaign in the Palestinian territory.

The global standard for measuring hunger is the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which found Friday that famine is occurring in parts of Gaza and likely to spread.

Israel rejects these claims and notes it has allowed an uptick in aid trucks reaching the territory after massive global pressure.

Aid groups however say what’s being allowed in is still insufficient.

Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai says Ottawa is “deeply alarmed by the horrific deteriorating conditions in Gaza” and says Israel is “failing” to live up to its obligations under international law.

The Conservatives have not directly responded to the finding of famine, but its MPs have repeatedly said that Hamas is responsible for the plight of Palestinians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press