Parts of B.C. under heat warning, temperatures up to 39 C expected

Heat warnings are in place for parts of B.C. for much of the week.

Environment Canada has issued an alert warning of a multi-day heat event for parts of southern B.C., with temperatures expected to reach the high 30s in some regions.

According to the weather agency, the Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions could see temperatures spike to as high as 39 C starting Monday, with the high daytime numbers expected to combine with overnight lows of 18 C for the next three to five days.

The alert covers the south and north regions, from Lillooett to Lytton.

The inland sections of the central coast and areas of the north coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, will see temperatures reach as high as 29 C during the day until mid-week. Overnight temperatures will dip to lows of 13 C, according to the weather agency.

“A ridge of high pressure over B.C. is bringing elevated temperatures to the region through to mid week,” Environment Canada said, Monday.

“Temperatures are very high and there is a moderate risk to public health.”

Environment Canada recommends monitoring for signs of heat exhaustion, which can include heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.

The weather is expected to gradually cool as the week nears its end.