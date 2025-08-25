TikTok trend sees Canadians challenging RCMP officers to fake police chases

Taylor Lutz challenged an RCMP officer to the foot pursuit challenge in Broadview, Sask. (Source: TikTok/@taylorlutz10)

A TikTok trend, challenging police officers to a foot pursuit, is gaining traction across Canada.

Taylor Lutz was at the centre of one of these videos in Broadview, Sask. She invited an RCMP officer to the challenge.

“I was actually kind of nervous because I was wearing flats and a dress skirt,” Lutz said, laughing.

Eventually the officer taps Lutz on the shoulder, signalling she’s been caught.

“It was super fun,” Lutz said.

“I think we’re building a good relationship with the RCMP.”

The trend, which has been praised online for humanizing officers and showcasing community connection, has drawn positive comments, applauding police for playing along.

But a sociology professor at Brandon University is raising red flags.

Christopher Schneider, who has written about policing and social media, worries someone could get hurt while making the video.

“I know people are having fun, but you really got to take a step back and think about what are the possible consequences?” Schneider told CTV News.

Professor Christopher Schneider Sociology professor Christopher Schneider is critical of the TikTok trend.

He said there’s a risk something could go wrong during one of these pretend police chases.

“Why would we take the risk here if the police are playing games with members of the community and chasing them around? It seems like a bad idea,” Schneider said.

Schneider said there are less physical ways for on-duty officers to connect with their community and showcase the humanity of law enforcement.

The RCMP declined an interview with CTV News about the trend.