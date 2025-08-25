‘Try the approved medications’: Doctor backs task force’s stance against e-cigarettes for quitting smoking

In this April 16, 2019 photo, a woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

A Toronto addition specialist is applauding a recent recommendation by the Canadian Task Force on Preventative Health Care that recommends against using e-cigarettes as a first option for quitting smoking.

Instead of using e-cigarettes as a first-line approach to quitting smoking, the task force recommends using other approved behavioural, pharmacotherapy, or combined interventions that have proven benefits.

Some of the recommended interventions include individual and group counselling or medications like bupropion, cytisine, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) or varenicline, according to the task force.

“For those who have never tried to quit with any other means, definitely do try the approved medications” Dr. Peter Selby, senior scientist and senior medical consultant at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto told CTV News Channel on Monday.

“They work and double your chances.”

Although the task force recommends against using e-cigarettes as a first-option to quitting smoking, the recommendation states that individuals can discuss using e-cigarettes with a health-care provider as an option if they were unsuccessful with, or unwilling to try, other interventions.

Though, the task force recommends that individuals who decide to use e-cigarettes to quit smoking be aware of the lack of approved treatments that are safe and consistent, the lack of long-term safety data, and the risks of continued exposure to e-cigarettes containing nicotine.

“If you’re a young person never exposed to nicotine, your risk from vaping is high,” Selby said. “On the other hand, you’re a 40- or 50-year-old individual who’s been smoking for a long time, you’ve tried every means to quit, and nothing else is working, then actually the harm compared to smoking cigarettes is a lot less.

“So it’s a nuanced recommendation.”

However, Shelby, in line with the task force’s recommendation, encourages individuals to try approved interventions first because of their proven benefits and regulations.

“Really it’s a problem with the product not being regulated like a medicine and not being tested like a medicine in Canada,” Selby said. “Other jurisdictions have done it and have ways in which vaping devices or e-cigarettes can be used, but in Canada we haven’t.

“It’s really in the recreational market, so pretty much it’s a buyer beware of what device you’re going to get.”

With tobacco smoking being the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Canada, increasing the risk of many types of cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, Shelby applauds the task force’s recommendation that encourages individuals to quit smoking.

“The task force has done a good job of helping people understand the hierarchy of evidence in the way it’s come out; very balanced (...) not one way or the other,” Shelby said.

“But the overall message is: quit,” he added.