12-year-old struck and killed by speeding 17-year-old driver on Vancouver Island, police say

A 12-year-old is dead after being struck by a car driven by a teenager on Vancouver Island Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hillbank Road, between Shawnigan Lake and Duncan, Shawnigan Lake RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The deceased youth – for whom police did not provide a name or gender – was rollerblading with family when the collision occurred, Mounties said.

A northbound Honda Civic lost control and struck the child before hitting a telephone pole, according to police. The driver and a passenger – both 17-year-olds – were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“While we do not suspect that alcohol was involved, it has been determined that speed played an important factor in this tragic incident,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, a B.C. RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

“The investigation remains in its early stages and police continue to gather evidence.”

In addition to Shawnigan Lake RCMP, members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and a collision analyst attended the scene after the crash, police said.

They asked anyone with information about the incident to call Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.